Search for missing 2-year-old Taylen Mosley underway in Florida after mom found dead

A desperate search was underway on Friday for a 2-year-old boy whose mother was found dead inside her Florida apartment.

An Amber Alert for Taylen Mosley has been issued, with authorities warning that he “could be in danger,” according to a press release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. The missing toddler was last seen around 5:30 p.m. by family on Wednesday alongside his mother, Pashun Jeffery, outside the Lincoln Shores Apartment building.

Later the same evening, a neighbor heard a “commotion” coming from the residence but did not call the police, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told WFLA.

A family member grew concerned after they were unable to get in touch with the 20-year-old mom, so they requested apartment staff perform a wellness check. They found Jeffrey dead inside the residence Thursday afternoon, police said.

Taylen was allegedly already missing when they arrived, authorities said.

Holloway called Jeffrey’s death a “very violent homicide” but stopped short of releasing the cause. Police have so far provided few other details in the case.

“Our main concern is we need to find this 2-year-old,” Holloway said.

Taylen was described as a Black male standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We have a dog coming in to try to find him,” the chief added. “We’re also going to put a drone up to do a grid search of the back area.”

Taylen’s father, who has not been publicly identified, is a person of interest in his disappearance.