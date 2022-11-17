Search for missing 20-year-old with medical issues who hasn’t been seen for weeks

A search is underway for a missing Midlands man with medical issues.

Ricky Romel Dash Jefferson was publicly reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. The 20-year-old has not been seen in 10 days, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Jefferson was last seen by his family Nov. 7, when he walked away from his home on Avenue A in Mayesville, according to the release. That’s near U.S. 76/Florence Highway.

There was no word if Jefferson was alone when he was last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Jefferson’s disappearance.

Jefferson has mental health concerns that require treatment and he does not have his medication, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described Jefferson as a 5-foot-11, 250-pound man with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has seen Jefferson, or has information about him, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.