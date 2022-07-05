Search for missing 6-year-old Northfield girl expands to Mississippi River County Park near Rice

RICE - The search for a missing Northfield girl has expanded to Stearns County.

The Northfield Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce updates on their investigation of missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin.

Police said they have been unable to locate Ragin after finding her mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, dead from an apparent suicide on Saturday in her Northfield home. Police said they believe Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter.

According to police, Elle was last seen June 19.

Police learned from a search of Wade's cell phone records that on June 21 Wade drove from her home in Northfield to Mississippi River County Park outside of Rice. At about 3 p.m. her cell phone shut off in the area of the park and has not turned on since.

About 9 a.m. June 23 a Stearns County Sheriff's deputy had contact with Wade in the park near her vehicle. She told the deputy she lost her phone and car keys while hiking in the park and needed assistance. Wade was alone at the time, according to police, and the deputy helped arrange a tow to a dealership near St. Cloud to have a new key made for her vehicle.

So far, the search of the park has turned up Ragin's cellphone on land and Wade's cell phone and purse in the river.

Investigators said they have found video of Wade between June 23 and July 2 at various locations, but Ragin was not seen with her at any of those times.

The sheriff's office, along with members of the Stearns-Benton Sheriff's Office Dive Team, have been assisting Northfield Police in searching the park since Sunday.

Mississippi River County Park is closed until further notice, according to the sheriff's department.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Search for missing 6-year-old Northfield girl expands to Stearns County