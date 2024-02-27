In search for missing, autistic Middle Tennessee teen, residents asked to check properties

Sumner County officials are asking everyone to be on the lookout as they continue their search for a missing and endangered teenager they say has autism.

"Carefully check your property… and any other locations where a child who enjoys hiding might be," the Sumner County Sheriff's Office has said.

Fifteen-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers was last seen on Monday "near Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on X.

The boy is 5’5”, 120 pounds and has dirty blond hair.

TBI officials pushed an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian at the request of the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, a TBI representative said.

Several groups and individuals have reached out to Sumner officials offering their assistance in the search, and in response, the sheriff's office has asked that residents check their properties, including crawl spaces, sheds and other small areas.

"Thank you for reaching out... We currently have personnel from several local and state agencies involved in the search efforts," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

"Your concern and vigilance are greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or bcarter@sumnersheriff.com.

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

