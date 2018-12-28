Search for missing British cruise ship entertainer suspended

The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing British cruise ship entertainer.

In a statement, the coast guard said it had ended the search for 20-year-old Arron Hough at about 2.30pm on Thursday, two days after he reportedly went overboard.

Crews searched for approximately 83 hours and covered more than 3,700 square miles, the statement added.

Commander Christopher Douglas, Coast Guard Sector San Juan chief of response, said: "We've been in contact with members of Mr Hough's family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them.

"Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly."

Aaron Hough went missing from the ship on Christmas Day Credit: Facebook More

Mr Hough, from Sunderland, disappeared from the Royal Caribbean ship on Christmas Day.

The vessel, named Harmony Of The Seas, was 267 miles (430km) north-west of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time and was travelling to Philipsburg, St Maarten.

The last CCTV footage available of Mr Hough showed him heading on to the ship's deck at around 4am, according to a statement issued by Royal Caribbean.

However, staff on board the ship only realised he was missing when he did not report to work later that day.

The United States Coast Guard was alerted to Mr Hough's disappearance at 1.45pm.

Royal Caribbean and the coast guard were unable to confirm how far the ship had travelled during that time.