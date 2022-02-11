Search for missing Codi Bigsby transitions to ‘investigative phase,’ Hampton police chief says at city meeting

The large-scale search effort to find missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is over. Hampton police have shifted focus to investigating what happened to the boy.

Though police will no longer use large teams to conduct grid searches for Codi, investigators are now “meticulously going through massive amounts of evidence” to gather information to locate the missing child.

“Our search efforts will now be more isolated and intelligence-focused, based on information gleaned from the investigation,” Sgt. R.C. Williams said in an email Friday.

The transition came as activists and community members called this week for more transparency from police — and more involvement from Hampton’s City Council members.

Police Chief Mark Talbot met that criticism at Wednesday’s council meeting. Providing an update on the case, Talbot called the investigation “intense” and appeared to insinuate that Codi might have met with foul play.

“It was very clear to us, the evidence about what likely occurred has been very clear,” Talbot said, without expounding on what investigators believe happened to the boy. “There is little about this that has been mysterious.”

Cory Bigsby, the child’s father, reported Codi missing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, telling police he last saw his son sleeping in his bed about seven hours earlier. But police have maintained that the father’s account doesn’t match other evidence, and they don’t believe the boy walked away in the middle of the night.

As Talbot addressed claims that the police failed to alert the community, activists in the crowd interrupted the chief by playing an alarm through a bullhorn and chanting “activate the Codi alert” before they were escorted out of the meeting.

Talbot continued, stating that the demonstration was emblematic of the “sideshow” his division sought to prevent, and reassuring the council that the search for Codi will go on.

“We will continue to work and do everything we possibly can to figure out what happened to this child. We will leave no stone unturned,” Talbot said. “We have not stopped since day one. We have continued to follow the evidence.”

Story continues

Local activist Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, who runs the Black Lives Matter 757 organization, and search party volunteer Mahogany Waldon addressed the council during public comment earlier in the meeting. Jones called on police and council members to be more transparent and more active in the search. Jones also criticized law enforcement for only allowing 50 volunteers to participate in the police-led search.

“Bulletins were posted telling people not to come, as if there are enough bodies to search for a missing child,” Jones said.

Jones claimed volunteers were refused access to search party briefings and maps of the search area. As a result, an independent community-led group formed “Camp Codi” to perform their own search.

“We have not seen not one of you,” Jones said to council members. “We are not comfortable because he (Codi Bigsby) is not comfortable. We don’t know where he is so we can’t sleep.”

Waldon echoed Jones, highlighting the volunteers’ search efforts, and asked council members “Where have you been?”

“I haven’t seen or heard any of our elected officials make statements to encourage the search efforts, to come out and lend a hand with flyers, or to donate their time in some way,” Waldon said. “If you have done so, pardon me, but I’m speaking on what I have seen.”

Bianca Wilson — the leader of local group Building Back Black — also made pleas to the council and police for transparency.

“We need more transparency. My plea to you guys today is to ask you to get involved with what we are doing,” Wilson said. “We desperately need your help. We desperately need funding from you all. We would also like your presence — if it is at all possible —for you to come out and show up as the leaders of the citizens who voted for you to be here today.”

The Hampton police took down their search headquarters at the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes complex on Feb. 4. Cory Bigsby was arrested the day before for seven felony child neglect charges pertaining to the care of Codi and three other small children in the home.

The charges are not related to Codi’s disappearance.

Cory Bigsby was denied bond at a Tuesday hearing in the Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, and a probable cause hearing on the child neglect charges has been set for April 15.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com