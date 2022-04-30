Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship.

Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.

A search was launched of the river in the vicinity of the Central Waterfront area of Camden, New Jersey.

Officials were told that the 30-year-old man was last accounted for on the ship between 5:12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the vessel had already left port.

TRENDING NOW:

Louisiana couple face grand jury after grown daughter found dead, body fused to couch Washington County couple facing charges after allegedly leaving fentanyl in front of their baby Police searching for suspects who allegedly burglarized luxury Pittsburgh apartment VIDEO: Over 1 million independents left out of Pennsylvania primaries DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts