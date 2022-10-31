EVANSVILLE — The search for a missing Evansville woman who reportedly crashed her car near the Green River in McLean County, Kentucky, is still ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle crashed her car into the U.S. 431 Green River bridge in McLean County at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday. She has not been seen since.

"The search is continuing, however, we have not located her yet," KSP Trooper Corey King told the Courier & Press Monday. "Her son was with her, and he was found on the river bank safe."

Kolle is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

KSP troopers, the McLean County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are "actively searching the Green River at this time," the KSP news release states.

Anyone with information regarding Kolle's whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

Search for missing Evansville woman continues in Kentucky