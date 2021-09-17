Search for missing Florida influencer continues

Police are now calling Brian Laundrie, who returned to Florida driving his girlfriend’s 2012 Ford Transit van without her, a "person of interest" in her disappearance, the North Port Sun reported.

"He needs to talk to us," said Joshua Taylor, spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. "We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations."

"We don’t know what Brian knows, that’s the bottom line."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Flashback: Gabby Petito is a 22-year-old who was documenting her road trip through Western national parks using the #vanlife hashtag on social media. Her disappearance has become a national story.

Petito’s New York-based parents haven’t heard from her since Aug. 30 and have urged Laundrie, 23, to cooperate with law enforcement. Police say she was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National park.

The intrigue: A Moab, Utah, police report details a mid-August altercation between the two, WTSP reports.

WFLA has a police body cam video showing the couple admitting to fighting the night before.

Later, a tearful Petito tells police she wasn’t trying to harm Laundrie when she slapped him.

Laundrie returned to North Port in the van Petito owns 10 days before her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11, the Sun reported.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free