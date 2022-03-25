Search for missing Fort Madison man, Christopher Golliher, goes national

FORT MADISON — Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Fort Madison man who has been missing since February.

Christopher Michael Golliher Jr., 35, was reported missing by his mother on Feb. 7.

Police said Golliher was living in the basement of a private home on the 2000 block of Avenue E in Fort Madison and was reported to have last been seen on Feb. 3.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, weighs 280 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.

Golliher also has several tattoos, including the My Pet Monster cartoon character on one arm and "Mayhem on a Stick" under his bicep.

Golliher is a veteran, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, takes medication and is reported to have left home without his medication.

Roommates told police that Golliher had stopped taking his medication prior to his disappearance and had stopped eating the week before he went missing.

Golliher has not been in contact with any known friends or family since disappearing, according to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff.

"We've been looking around for (Golliher), we've been in contact with family and friends, and as time passes, under the circumstances, we become more and more concerned," Rohloff said.

Police have been told it is not uncommon for Golliher to leave the area, but he is also reported to have left his home without his jacket, wallet or cellphone.

"If he had a cellphone, we could track that and see where it was pinging to," Rohloff said. "Under emergencies circumstances, we could get a warrant for that."

Golliher is also a former Keokuk resident and police say he could be in the area.

Rohloff said Golliher also has an active warrant and may simply not want to be found.

"Part of problem is, he is wanted on a warrant. And when that is the case, (some) people don't necessarily want us finding them," Rohloff said. "It becomes problematic when we try and get people to cooperate with us to help locate a person if they know there's the potential that they'll go to jail."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at (319) 372-2525 or LeeComm Dispatch at (319) 372-1310.

Golliher's disappearance has been reported to the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Missing Person Information Clearinghouse.

Golliher's case has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center, the United States' central database for tracking crime-related information that is maintained by the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is interlinked with federal, tribal, state and local police agencies and offices.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Fort Madison police asking for help finding man missing since February