Search for missing Fresno-area man ends with discovery of body, sheriff’s office says

The search for a 34-year-old man from the Fresno area who has been missing since the end of February ended Thursday when he was found dead, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search and rescue team began an operation Thursday morning to look for Pedro Perez, who had not been heard from since Feb. 28.

Crews found the body in a secluded area of a commercial property near South Maple and East Muscat avenues.

It was identified as the missing man.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected.

When Perez went missing, deputies said detectives searched for evidence and spoke with friends and relatives to try and find Perez.

Perez lived in the Malaga area (northwest corner of Willow and Central avenues) and did not show up for work March 1. A missing persons report was filed thereafter.

Anyone with information about Perez is asked to contact detective Andrew Moreno at 559-974-6634, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous. Refer to case number 23-2456.