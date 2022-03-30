Search for missing Hanover woman leads investigators to Rockland

The months-long search for Brittney McCormack resulted in a large police presence in Rockland on Wednesday.

McCormack, 27, is from Hanover. Police first started searching for her in September of 2021.

The search on Wednesday was focused on an area behind a CVS on Market Street, near Studleys Pond, and a cemetery.

Several State Police troopers were on the scene, along with at least one K-9.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office would only confirm the search was linked to the McCormack case.

McCormack is 27-years-old. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and she is about 5′3″ tall.

A similar search took place on January 19 2022, also in Rockland.

