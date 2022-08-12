Search for missing Kiely Rodni ramping up over the weekend: Officials

California and Nevada authorities are ramping up search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in Truckee, California, over the weekend, officials said Friday.

Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer Angela Musallam told Fox News Digital on Friday that they will be "getting more searchers" over the weekend and "expanding" their search around the general area of Prosser Family Campground, where Rodni was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Agencies have received more than 900 tips as of Friday and are following up on hundreds of leads, though there is still no sign of Rodni or her vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, since she left a party at the campground in Tahoe National Park around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Police also said Friday that some parents may be telling their kids who attended the campground party on Aug. 6 not to speak with authorities but emphasized that the sole purpose of sharing information with investigators is to find Rodni rather than reprimand children for their activities on the night of the party.

SEARCH FOR MISSING KIELY RODNI: POLICE ACTIVATE CODERED SYSTEM AFTER TEEN DISAPPEARED FROM CAMPGROUND PARTY

On Saturday, the Placer County community is hosting an event called "Kountry for Kiely," which will include music and a fundraiser for Rodni's family, at the Truckee Regional Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SEARCH FOR MISSING KIELY RODNI: POLICE ACTIVATE CODERED SYSTEM AFTER TEEN DISAPPEARED FROM CAMPGROUND PARTY

"In gratitude, we honor and love the support from our amazing teens and community at large that have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one," a flyer for the event reads. "Team Kiely is strong. Wear white in solidarity. Let's bring our girl home."

Authorities activated the CodeRed Emergency Alert System this week but stopped short of sending an Amber Alert because there is no evidence to prove the 16-year-old was abducted, though police are treating her disappearance as such.

Story continues

Rodni was last seen at a 300-person, end-of-summer high school party in the Tahoe National Forest that stretched from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

Authorities have conducted search efforts since then, including dive teams that entered the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Wednesday looking near the shoreline for signs of Rodni or her vehicle. But they found no clues to lead them to Rodni's whereabouts.

MISSING KIELY RODNI'S MOTHER SAYS AMBER ALERT ‘SHOULD HAVE BEEN ISSUED IMMEDIATELY,’ WANTS TO STAY ‘POSITIVE’

Police said she last spoke with friends and family shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 and that her phone was turned off around 12:33 a.m.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants in surveillance footage captured hours before she disappeared.

Rodni is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her ribs of the number "17." She has a nose ring and several other piercings. She drives a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127. It has a small ram's head sticker on the back window, under the rear wiper blade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous. Those with photos and videos that might assist with the investigation into Rodni's disappearance can submit them to officials here .

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiely’s return.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.