Search for missing man ends with discovery of his body in Stephens County

The body of a man who was reported missing earlier this week was discovered Saturday.

Tony Quinnion Mooney, 26 was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Mooney on their Facebook page on Friday asking for the public’s help to locate him and warned that he may be in “an altered state” and no one should approach him.

His body was found in a rural area of Stephens County on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected.

His cause of death has not been released and an autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation State Crime Lab in Decatur.

Crews searched for Mooney on foot with assistance from search dogs and a drone.

