Search for missing man leads to body wrapped in plastic at couple’s home, Texas cops say

Deputies arrested a husband and wife after a dead body was found wrapped in plastic at their Texas home, authorities say.

On the evening of Aug. 12, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Tomball — a suburb of Houston — to carry out a welfare check, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an Aug. 13 news release.

The welfare check came after a family member reported 32-year-old Francisco Romero missing, the release said. The Tomball home was his last known location.

Deputies searched the property and found “what appeared to be a human body, wrapped in plastic, secured with tape” inside a detached building, the release said.

The couple who owns the property, 49-year-old Narciso Banos and his wife Francisca Carrizales, were placed under arrest and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to the release.

Banos was charged with murder and Carrizales is facing a charge of tampering with a human corpse, the release said.

Gonzalez did not say if the body is Romero’s.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

Tomball is roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Kia owner shoots accused car thief while standing on apartment balcony, Texas cops say

Hunting trip goes awry when dog jumps into well. Now 3 bodies recovered, Texas cops say

Wife fatally shoots man pointing gun at husband’s head in front yard, Indiana cops say

Man found dead at Utah national park was on journey to scatter dad’s ashes, family says