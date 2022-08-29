Search for missing man turns up human remains

Aug. 29—Search and rescue teams working to locate a Nanticoke man reported missing earlier this month found human remains in the area of McDonald Street in Plymouth Township on Saturday.

The victim has not yet been positively identified, according to the Luzerne County Coroner's office, but the body size and characteristics are consistent with that of Brian Rogozinski, 49, who was reported missing on Aug. 11.

The coroner's report also notes that the estimated date of death on the body is consistent with the date Rogozinski was reported missing. No suspicious circumstances are noted.

After a search for Rogozinski on Aug. 12 was unsuccessful due to limited resources, volunteer teams from all over the region joined forces with the fire and EMS departments from Nanticoke, Newport Township and Plymouth to comb a large search area.

According to the Nanticoke City Fire Department, the initial search took place in an area extending from the Garden Drive-in to the Route 29 Cross Valley bridge, with negative results.

The search was shifted to the mountainous area from Route 11 north toward Tilbury Heights and McDonald Street in Plymouth Township.

It was in that area where K-9 units assisting in the search detected human remains, which were located down an embankment and took assistance from the county's Technical Rescue Team to recover.

It took about two and a half hours to extricate and remove the body from the area where it was found, according to Nanticoke City fire. The victim was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the county coroner's office.

An autopsy was performed Sunday morning by Dr. Charles Siebert. Due to the decomposition of the remains, the victim's cause and manner of death are presently listed as undetermined.

The Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop P is the primary investigating agency in this case. Any further information will be released either by the state police or by the Luzerne County District Attorney's office.