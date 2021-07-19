Search for missing man who walked away from assisted living facility in Lexington

A search was underway Monday morning in Lexington for a missing man who left an assisted living facility.

John Hellams had not been seen since 10 p.m. Sunday night, the Lexington Police Department said.

The 73-year-old walked away from Wellmore of Lexington, according to police. That’s near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and North Lake Drive.

There’s great urgency to find Hellams, because he has a history of mental health issues, according to police.

Police described Hellams as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound man with a goatee.

Anyone who has seen Hellams or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 803-359-6260.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.