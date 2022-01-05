Search for missing man who walked away from hospital in Columbia, police say

A search is underway for a missing man called a “vulnerable adult,” by the Columbia Police Department.

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr., 79, was publicly reported missing by police Wednesday morning.

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department.

Cheeks has not been seen since 5 p.m. Tuesday when he walked away from a hospital in the Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge complex at 400 Palmetto Health Parkway, police said. That’s in Richland County, near Exit 102 on Interstate 26, which is the junction with Lake Murray Boulevard.

Information why Cheeks was at the hospital was not available.

Cheeks was last seen wearing a burgundy hospital shirt, green pants, and a black jacket with an orange lining, police said.

Anyone who has seen Cheeks or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.