Search for missing man in Yavapai County ends in discovery of body on Bell Rock

View of Bell Rock from Rector Connector.

Officials from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 38-year-old unidentified male hiker near Sedona on Friday.

According to police, Sheriff's Office officials conducted a welfare check on a man who did not show up to work, which for co-workers was unusual. Officials have not released the man's name.

His roommate told police that he was an avid hiker and would usually hike the trails at Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock. Police located his car at a parking lot on the Bell Rock trail, but he was not found. Police did try to find his phone and it showed it was in the area.

At the time, officials did not believe he was in danger, but later that evening officials started to believe he was in danger since he still had not shown up.

A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety was dispatched but could not find the hiker as it was getting dark. A Sheriff's Office unit was deployed to search for the man on Friday morning.

At about 6 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Office officials began searching for the missing man, and officials from Verde Search and Rescue Posse began looking at the top area of Bell Rock. They were able to look at the deep crevasses of the mountain and were able to locate the man.

Authorities believe he was hiking an extremely technical section of the hike, slipped, and fell to his death.

The body was recovered by a technical ropes unit and will be returned to his family.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man falls to death while hiking Bell Rock near Sedona