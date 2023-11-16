Search for missing married couple who vanished under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Washington state police are asking for the public’s help in the “suspicious” disappearance of a local couple.

Chiropractor Karen Koep and her husband, identified by police as Davido, have been missing since 13 November, according to a statement from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The couple live in Lake Forest development, north of Seattle, Washington.

“While we understand there are not many details, if you are aware of this incident, or the whereabouts of the missing people, please contact us,” the statement read.

Police discovered the couple were missing under “suspicious” circumstances after performing a welfare check for a person who did not show up for work. Police later found the couple’s car in a nearby town, according to a later statement.

“During the last several days, interviews have been conducted, surveillance video obtained and additional follow-up interviews conducted,” Thurston County police wrote in a 15 November statement.

Police said they have not released further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

“As with many people, Karen is my much loved chiropractor,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. “I am heartbroken and praying for their safety.”