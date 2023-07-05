Search for missing Midlands resident who hasn’t been seen in days, SC cops say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands resident.

Michael Brady Fisher was publicly reported missing by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. Fisher has not been seen for days, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Fisher was last seen July 2 on a bicycle after leaving his home near Valley Ridge Road and Culler Road, according to the release. That’s in the Swansea area, near Interstate 26.

“He has not been heard from or seen since,” the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Brady Fisher was reported missing. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

There was no word if Fisher was considered a runaway, or if he was alone when last seen. The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in Fisher’s disappearance.

Fisher has family in the Sumter area, but the sheriff’s office said it believes he’s still be in the Calhoun County area.

Fisher was last seen wearing an orange shirt and shorts, according to the release.

A description of Fisher, including his age, was not available.

Anyone who has seen Fisher, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.