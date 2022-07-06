Search for missing Midlands toddler ends after car chase into NC, sheriff says

The search for a missing boy who was taken from his Midlands home ended after a car chase into North Carolina, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Both 3-year-old Jasper Garcia and his biological mother Vanessa Weatherford are safe, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

While Jasper is on his way home, Weatherford is heading to jail, according to the release.

On Monday, Jasper was unlawfully taken by Weatherford, who does not have legal custody of the toddler and did not have permission to take him, the sheriff’s office said.

Jasper was taken from the Bethune-area home of his legal guardian, according to the news release. Information about how the boy was taken was not available.

Jasper Garcia, was unlawfully taken by his biological mother who does not have custody of the 3-year-old, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said both Jasper and Weatherford were discovered by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Chesterfield County is about 25 miles north of Bethune, where Jasper was taken, and borders North Carolina.

The vehicle pursuit led into North Carolina before coming to a stop, according to the release.

Information about how and where the chase ended was not available.

“The safety of Jasper was our main concern throughout this investigation,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release. “We are happy he is now safe. The consequences of his mother’s actions will be handled (accordingly).”

There was no word on the charges Weatherford is facing, and as of Wednesday morning she was not included in the inmate list at the Kershaw County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said she will face charges from both Kershaw and Chesterfield counties.