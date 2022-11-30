Search for missing Midlands woman who hasn’t been seen for days

A search is underway for a missing Midlands woman.

Dreyonna Jekia Nelson was publicly reported missing by the Sumter Police Department Tuesday. The 24-year-old has not been seen or in touch with her family for several days, police said in a news release.

Nelson was last seen Saturday at about 1 a.m., after leaving her Loring Drive home and getting into a car with an unknown person, according to the release.

Dreyonna Jekia Nelson, 24, was reported missing by Sumter police.

She maintained contact with family through text messages until early Saturday evening, but her family members and known associates told police they have not had any contact with Nelson since that time.

Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Nelson’s disappearance.

It is possible that Nelson might have traveled to a neighboring county, according to the release.

Police described Nelson as 5-foot-11, 170-pound woman with black hair and brown eyes and said she has a tattoo near her left eye.

Anyone who has seen Nelson, or has information about her, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, please call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.