Search for missing Midlands woman who hasn’t been seen for weeks, SC cops say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands woman.

Deanna Sharlyn Cannon was publicly reported missing Wednesday by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old has not been seen by her family for three weeks, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

On July 28, Cannon left her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road, according to the release. That’s in the Summerton area, near Lake Marion.

Cannon had some belongings with her, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses near the Goat Island restaurant told deputies they saw Cannon walking in that area on Aug. 8, according to the release. That’s about a quarter mile from her mother’s home, and a block from the shoreline.

Since then, there have been no other confirmed sightings of Cannon reported by the sheriff’s office.

On Aug. 11, Cannon’s mother told the sheriff’s office the family had not heard from or seen her since July and were concerned, according to the release.

There was no word if Cannon was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Cannon’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office described Cannon as a 5-foot-2, 133-pound woman with tattoos on the back of her left hand and her lower back.

Anyone who has seen Cannon, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-435-4414, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

