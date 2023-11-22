Search for missing people continues at site of deadly Wrangell landslide as scientists examine why slope gave way

Nov. 22—The search continued Wednesday for one adult and two children missing in a catastrophic Wrangell landslide that killed at least three people, with state geologists beginning to look at how and why the massive slab of land gave way Monday night.

As of Wednesday morning, search and rescue teams were combing areas of the 450-foot-wide debris field covering Mile 11 of the Southeast Alaska town's Zimovia Highway for the missing people, as well as flying drones, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Geologists have cleared some areas of the debris field, a wide swath of mud littered with huge tree trunks snapped like toothpicks.

"Areas of the slide remain unstable and active," Department of Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel wrote.

The three deceased include a girl who was found dead during initial search efforts Monday night, and two adults whose bodies were located by drone operators in the slide area and recovered Tuesday, according to troopers.

Geologists and natural hazards specialists with the state are looking at what caused the slope to give way after a period of intense rain and wind.

The landslide started about 1,500 feet up the mountain from the road, said Alaska Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy. It began on Tongass National Forest land and went on to cross state, city and borough and private land before entering the ocean, said Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Lorraine Henry.

Researchers are looking at the history of the land, said Gabriel Wolken, the manager of the state's climate and cryosphere hazards program. There is no evidence the area was actively being logged and the trees appear to be full grown, Wolken said.

Meanwhile in Wrangell, people were coming together in a time of loss: Someone had cooked pancakes at the community center, and the town was invited for breakfast, the Parks and Recreation Department announced on their Facebook page. A community Thanksgiving meal was planned for the next day.

Wrangell's schools were closed, but grief counselors were on hand at Evergreen Elementary School for people to speak with until early afternoon on Wednesday. Local public radio station KSTK reported that the U.S. Forest Service was running donations of fuel by boat to the roughly 75 households cut off from the only highway into town. People had been bringing jerry cans of diesel and gasoline to donate to the cut-off residents, KSTK reported.

No timeline for clearing the slide and reopening the Zimovia Highway has been established yet. Until the search-and-rescue phase of operations ends and the slide is cleared, transportation officials won't know how much damage the road itself sustained, McCarthy said.

And for loved ones of those dead and missing, the pain was just beginning. None of the people killed have been officially identified by authorities.

In a blog post on his website, Otto Max Florschutz, a Utah science fiction writer, said the landslide "completely demolished" the family home he grew up in, with his parents inside.

"My mother pulled herself from the wreckage of her home and walked to the search and rescue teams across a still-shifting mudslide," he wrote. Officials said Tuesday that an adult woman rescued from the slide area was hospitalized in good condition and receiving medical care.

Florschutz wrote that his father remains unaccounted for.

"My father is still missing, and just typing this hurts," Florschutz wrote. "Search and rescue teams are trying to get to what's left of their home to locate him. We have no idea if he's alive or dead. Everything that can be done is being done."

[This is a developing story. Check back for updates.]