Search for missing person leads to discovery of woman's body along shore in Lawrence Park

Police officers searching an area along the Lake Erie shoreline in Lawrence Park Township as part of a missing persons investigation found the body of a woman late Wednesday morning.

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon the woman's identity is known but will not be released pending notification of her family. Nothing appears suspicious in her death, Lawrence Park Police Chief John Morell said.

The woman's body was found off the water's edge of Lake Erie in a remote part of Lawrence Park on Wednesday at about 11:35 a.m., according to Morell. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47 a.m., Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said.

Morell said his department and the Pennsylvania State Police searched the area since Monday for a person who had been reported missing. Officers were still searching the area when a person fishing spotted what turned out to be the woman's body on Wednesday, he said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Female body found in Lawrence Park as police search for missing person