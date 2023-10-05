Search for missing Richland County teen who hasn’t been seen in weeks

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager who hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Mishalee Morales was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday. The 15-year-old has not been seen in three weeks, the sheriff’s department said.

Morales was last seen Sept. 17, in the 3600 block of Ranch Road in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the area between Percival Road and North Trenholm Road. Information about where Morales lived was not available.

There was no word if Morales was considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Morales’ disappearance.

Morales was last seen wearing a black Snoop brand hoodie with bandanna pattern sleeves, blue contact lenses, a wooden cross around her neck and a belly chain, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone who has seen Morales, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.