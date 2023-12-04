Search for missing RIT student expanded; new details released

The search for a missing Rochester Institute of Technology student has been expanded to central New York and the Adirondack region, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Grant, 22, who resides in Henrietta, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20 around 10 p.m. Grant was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and operating a 2014 dark charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate number ESR8141.

The EZ Pass in Grant's Jeep was last recorded on the New York state Thruway, Exit 36 (Interstate 81), Deputy Brendan Hurley, sheriff's office spokesman, said over the weekend. Deputies on Friday said they have extended their outreach to the Syracuse and Adirondack regions.

Rochester Institute of Technology student Matthew Grant was last seen on Nov. 20, 2023. His vehicle is a Jeep Cherokee with Michigan plate ESR8141.

According to RIT's athletics website, Grant, from Onaway, Michigan, studies mechanical engineering and was named co-captain of the university's wrestling team for the 2023-24 season.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Investigators continue to attempt to locate 22 year old @RITtigers student Matthew Grant. He was last seen on 11/20/23 at about 10 PM. He drives the dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Michigan license plate ESR8141 pictured below.



We are following up on every lead we receive. Please… pic.twitter.com/6EemXTVpAC — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) December 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Search for missing RIT student Matthew Grant expanded