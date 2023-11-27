Search for missing RIT student Matthew Grant continues

Emily Barnes, New York State Team
The search for a missing Rochester Institute of Technology student is ongoing a week after his disappearance.

Matthew Grant, 22, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 20 around 10 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Grant, who resides in Henrietta, was observed wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and operating a 2014 dark charcoal grey Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate number ESR8141.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.

