Search for missing Rochester man continues over a month after his disappearance

Deputies are still looking for a Rochester man who has been missing for over a month, according to an update from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen “Shane” Barton, 54, disappeared on March 9 from his home on the 7600 block of Scatterview Lane Southwest. His wife reportedly told deputies Barton was last seen the previous evening and she thought he was at home the next morning.

Sheriff’s Office says they have contacted all his neighbors and interviewed his friends and family. They have repeatedly searched his property and checked locations Barton frequented.

“Despite these efforts, Shane (Barton) has not been located,” a Wednesday update from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “It is unclear whether he left home on his own, or if foul play is a factor.”

The update lists actions taken by the Sheriff’s Office thus far in the investigation. The day Barton’s wife reported him missing, deputies searched his home, outbuildings and surrounding property.

Washington State Patrol Aviation assisted the search by flying over the property and scanning for heat signatures. However, the update says nothing was found.

On March 11, search and rescue teams checked surrounding properties for nine hours. The effort reportedly included 30 ground searchers and five search dogs.

Detectives returned to Barton’s home on March 14 and “thoroughly” searched his property, according to the update. A dive team also searched ponds on the property but found nothing.

On April 2, the update says search and rescue teams spent seven hours at the property with six human remains detection dogs.

Barton reportedly left his phone, wallet and vehicle at the home. His wife gave detectives access to Barton’s phone and other digital devices as well as her phone and her adult son’s phone, according to the update.

Additionally, the update indicates the Sheriff’s Office has obtained search warrants for phone records and other technology.

On April 10, Barton’s wife reportedly volunteered to take a polygraph test. The results showed she was not being deceptive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office described Barton as a 5-foot-8 man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Barton’s whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.