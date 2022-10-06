Search for missing Savannah area toddler goes into second day, FBI helping with case

The Chatham County Police Department now says the FBI is helping in the search for a missing 20-month-old boy who disappeared.

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing Wednesday morning.

During a news conference Thursday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at this point the case remains a missing child incident.

“We’ve got numerous interviews to conduct today, as well as downloading phones and things of that nature to try to bring this case to a conclusion,” Hadley said.

Investigators from at least 75 law enforcement agencies have fanned out across the neighborhood outside of Savannah since Quinton was reported missing.

“We’re very concerned about Quinton,” Hadley told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We’re hoping we can find him safe and bring him home to his parents.”

“We used K-9 teams, drones, helicopters and police on horseback. We conducted grid searches as we combed the area. When darkness fell, a helicopter with heat-seeking technology was deployed,” the police department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Investigators said Quinton was last seen wearing a Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play in the case.

No Amber Alert has been issued for the missing boy, Hadley said, because that would require police to first determine the child had been abducted.

