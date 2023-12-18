Search for missing SC man and his 6-year-old daughter, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a South Carolina man and his 6-year-old daughter.

Jason Murph, 42, and his daughter Michelle Murph were reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Sunday. The father and daughter were last heard from on Saturday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Murph’s wife, also Michelle’s mother, got a phone call at about 8 p.m. Saturday when the father and daughter were near U.S 301 in the Calhoun County area, according to the release.

It’s believed the father and daughter might have been in a vehicle crash and are in need of help, the sheriff’s department said. Information about why the sheriff’s department thinks there was a collision was not available.

The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in the father and daughter’s disappearance.

Murph drives a silver Toyota Tundra pickup truck, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described Murph as a 6-foot tall, 220-pound man who is bald, but has a beard and brown eyes.

There was no word on a description of Michelle.

The Murphs family as well as deputies are involved in the search.

Anyone who has seen Jason or Michelle Murph, or has information about them, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.