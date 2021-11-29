Search for missing swimmer off Naples beach scaled down in third day

The search for a man reported missing while swimming off a Naples beach Saturday has been scaled down.

Naples police identified the missing man as Matthew Britton, 38, from Georgia. Police could not give a specific city in Georgia.

Naples police are leading the investigation into Britton's disappearance.

Matthew Britton

"We will continue to refer to this investigation as a missing swimmer until further information is produced to say otherwise," said Lt. Brian McGinn, with the Naples Police Department, " but we have scaled our search efforts down some due to the amount of time since the initial incident was reported."

An alert from police said Britton was last seen about 50 yards off the beach near the 2100 block of Gordon Drive. The beach is in the Aqualane Shores neighborhood in the City of Naples, just north of Port Royal.

Police said witnesses reported seeing him swimming shortly before 2:15 p.m. Saturday but did not see him resurface.

Multiple units from Collier County emergency response departments searched for Britton on Saturday in the Gulf.

They suspended the search at sundown Saturday and resumed Sunday morning with divers searching the area.

