Search for missing Texas mother who vanished after leaving bar with mystery man

Police are searching for a Houston woman who disappeared last week after she left a bikini bar with a man no one who knows her can identify.

Deundrea Ford, 21, was last seen on Thursday in east Houston. She was working at Diva's Bikini Sports Bar and Grill that night when she reportedly met a man no one at the establishment knew. She left that evening with the unknown man, and has not been seen since.

Ms Ford's family has asked for assistance from the public in locating her.

"I just hope that if anyone has her they release her and let her come home. We just want her home," her grandmother, Bridgette Carriere, told KHOU11.

The family became worried after Ms Ford went days without contacting her four-year-old son.

Her uncle, Kevin Carriere, said that it was not "normal behaviour" for his niece to stay out of contact for that long.

The bar's manager said that all of the employees were advised not to leave the establishment with guests, and said they had turned over surveillance footage to the police.

Family members speaking to KHOU11 said the footage showed Ms Ford leaving the bar with the man and getting into a van in the parking lot. The bar was closed at the time the pair showed up on video.

Ms Ford and the man stayed in the van for more than an hour.

"She entered the vehicle with him. Whether she left with him willingly or unwillingly that's something that we can't answer," Kevin Carriere told the outlet.

A friend of Ms Ford's reported her missing on Friday after missing a call from her around 2am. Calls made to her phone on Friday went straight to her voicemail, and the phone has been turned off ever since.

"Her phone has not been powered back on. There's been no reception and no direct contact with her," Ms Ford's uncle said.

Ms Ford is described as approximately 5 foot 4, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and tattoos on her right shoulder, right thigh, forearm, and hand.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Houston Police Department missing person's desk.