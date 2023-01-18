Search for missing Texas woman continues as car found and person of interest arrested

A search is underway for a Texas woman who was reported missing a week ago and whose car was subsequently found in a desolate area before authorities took a person of interest into custody.

Friends reported Kayla Kelley, 33, missing on Jan. 11 after not hearing from her for several days. Her car was subsequently found "in a remote area of Frisco," a city about 30 miles north of Dallas, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson — also known as Kevin Brown — on Jan. 14 for kidnapping after identifying him as a person of interest in Kelley's disappearance, and he is being held at Collin County Detention Center on $1 million bond, according to the sheriff's office and an online jail log.

The online jail log shows that Ferguson is married. Contact information for his wife could not immediately be located.

It is unclear if Ferguson has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached.

A local nonprofit, Search One Rescue Team, which helps law enforcement with lost and missing cases, told NBC affiliate KXAS of Dallas that the sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers enlisted their help in the search Friday and Monday, respectively.

Paul Lake, the organization's founder and executive director, told KXAS that tips from the public are often key to solve cases like this one.

“Typically, especially in a profile similar to this one, that is where the final information will come from to solve the case, is someone who has seen something that maybe they didn’t even know they saw or knew something they didn’t realize was pertinent,” Lake said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com