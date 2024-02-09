Search for missing Troy teen resumes today

Feb. 9—The search for a missing 14-year-old whose backpack was found in the Great Miami River in Troy Tuesday morning resumed Friday morning.

Ellie Carder was last seen around 6 p.m. Jan. 31 near the East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue area. She was headed toward the river, according to Troy police.

It's been a week since Carder's father reported her missing last Friday.

While searching the river Tuesday morning, Troy police and fire crews found the Troy High School student's backpack in the water near near East Main Street (state Route 41), according to a post on the Troy Police Department's Facebook page.

Investigators also received a report that Conagra Foods employees heard a woman yelling outside at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 31. Officers checked the area at the time, but didn't hear anyone yelling or find anyone, according to police.

Volunteer organizations with specialized search and safety equipment were called in Tuesday and covered the area from the CSX railroad bridge to state Route 571. The search used boats, drones and sonar.

The search continued Wednesday, with nearly 100 people, Troy Mayor Robin Oda posted on Facebook. Search dogs, helicopter search teams, rafts and boats, ATVs and other equipment was used. A witness/victim support team and mobile command center also were available, Oda shared.

"Mutual aid between agencies is an amazing thing to behold. We will get a complete list of these agencies to thank them," she posted. "We continue to hope and pray that Ellie is found safe."

Photos posted to the police department's Facebook page show teams from the Tipp City Fire Department, Butler County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Services.

The search continued Thursday as well.

Police asked people to refrain from conducting their own searches.

"If someone would get in trouble searching the river on their own, having to perform a water rescue would severely delay our searches," police said.

Carder stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She is a freshman at Troy High School. Troy City Schools has counselors available to speak to students if needed.

"She is a member of our Trojan family, and we care about the well being of each and every one of our students," the district said. "We are thinking of her constantly and pray for her safe return to her family and friends."

Anyone who knows Carder's whereabouts, has seen her since Jan. 31 or who has information is urged to contact detective Cody Compton at 937-339-7525, ext. 1410.