TWO RIVERS — Two Rivers police on Wednesday said they were continuing to search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Residents from Two Rivers and neighboring communities have also turned out to help search for Elijah, police said.

The boy was last seen at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers, according to news releases from the Two Rivers Police Department. He was wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Police described Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. They added he may be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

Police are asking Two Rivers residents to continue to search outbuildings, vehicles or other concealed areas they have on their property to try to help locate Elijah. They also ask that residents check any surveillance cameras or video doorbells for images of the boy.

However, they do ask residents who want to help search for the child refrain from using personal drones or canines as those may interfere with law enforcement canine and drone searches.

Manitowoc Police Officer Nick Place and K-9 dog Major search along Bellevue Place near 43rd Street in Two Rivers in search of a missing 3-year-old, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Two Rives, Wis.

Anyone with information about Elijah's whereabouts can call the state tip line at 844-267-6648, Two Rivers police at 920-686-7200 or utilize the P3 app for anonymous tips.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Search for missing Two Rivers boy continues in second day