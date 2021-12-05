Search for missing UNH student Vincenzo Lirosi in Durham goes into second day

DURHAM — Police are continuing their search Sunday for a missing University of New Hampshire student.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, of 9 Woodman Road, was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen about 1:30 a.m. following a night out with friends Friday, according to police.

Durham police searched all day Saturday with the assistance of multiple agencies, with no results.

"We will continue the search today," Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said Sunday morning. "We are again bringing in additional resources from Fish and Game and from State Police."

Kelley said authorities are holding off on seeking volunteers for a search party, at least for now.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, of Durham, a University of New Hampshire student, was missing Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, and being sought by police.

"We want the canine units to be able to do their job," he said. "Too many people walking through the woods will make it harder for them to track so we are purposefully holding off on that type of search right now."

Kelley said police conducted many interviews Saturday, with students, friends and anyone else who might have seen Lirosi.

"We will be conducting more interviews today," Kelley said Sunday. "Messages have gone out on the university's alert notification system and we are hopeful someone will have information we can use."

Police said Lirosi does not have a phone or identification with him. It is believed he took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road, as a shortcut to his residence.

Lirosi is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray Patriots hooded sweatshirt, a blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Police dogs were seen searching Saturday in the area of Beards Creek, Kelley confirmed.

Police ask anyone who sees Lirosi, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 603-868-2324.

