Search for missing woman continues

Jul. 19—The search for a missing Union Township woman remains active, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

Candice Caffas, 34, who resides in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, left her home by climbing out of a bathroom window in her residence between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

She is considered by police to be in danger due to a mental health disability.

Police described Caffas as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses. Her home is located about 3 miles south of the city of Meadville near Ernst Trail.

Approximately 40 emergency responders from multiple departments, including several K9 units and a scuba crew, searched throughout the day Saturday.

The Crawford County Scuba Team resumed a search of French Creek, north of Wilson Chute, Monday night.

State police said they are investigating all leads to the potential whereabouts of Caffas.

Police are asking the public's assistance to stay vigilant and if they have any information, to contact the state police barracks at (814) 332-6911.