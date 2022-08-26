Search for missing woman continues with Adventures with Purpose at Fresno-area lakes

The search for a missing Selma woman got some help this week from Adventures with Purpose, the volunteer dive group responsible for finding 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in a Northern California reservoir Sunday.

The group was at Pine Flat Lake on Friday looking for Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old who has been missing for more than two weeks. They searched Avocado Lake on Thursday.

Fuentes was last seen at a convenience store at the intersection of Highway 43 and Nebraska Avenue just outside Selma city limits around 4 a.m. Aug. 7. Because she hasn’t been in touch with her family, which is not her normal behavior, the Selma Police Department said it is treating the disappearance as a criminal matter and Selma officers been working with Fresno police and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Selma police, Fuentes’ phone pinged around the Pine Flat and Avocado Lake area, which is what prompted Adventures with Purpose to offer help and why they were searching the lakes.

The Oregon-based group is also collecting video footage for its popular YouTube page, which more more than 2.4 million subscribers. The team’s videos are most famously centered on missing persons cases, but also underwater treasure hunting, and finding missing boats, stolen cars and firearms.

For its part, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has said it has no indication that Fuentes was at Pine Flat Lake.

Adventures With Purpose lead diver Nick “Rattlesnake” Rinn, left, and team leader Doug Bishop, right, prepare to launch to begin their search for Jolissa Fuentes at Pine Flat Lake’s Deer Creek marina Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fresno. The team search Avocado Lake on Thursday.

A missing persons flyer is seen in one of two inflatable watercraft being used by search teams with Adventures with Purpose as they begin their search for Jolissa Fuentes of Selma at Pine Flat Lake’s Deer Creek marina Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fresno. The team searched Avocado Lake on Thursday.

Jolissa Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, left, and aunt Sandra Archuleta, right, are seen as search teams with Adventures with Purpose begin their search for Jolissa Fuentes at Pine Flat Lake’s Deer Creek marina Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fresno.

One of two boats with a Adventures with Purpose volunteer search team begins searching for Jolissa Fuentes at Pine Flat Lake’s Deer Creek marina Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fresno.

One of two search teams with Adventures with Purpose searches for Jolissa Fuentes at Pine Flat Lake’s Deer Creek marina Friday morning, Aug. 26, 2022 in Fresno.