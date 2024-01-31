Search is on for monkey missing from Scottish park
STORY: The park in Kincraig, Scotland, posted on their Facebook page on Sunday (January 28) saying that a Japanese macaque had escaped that morning, and warning people not to approach the animal.
On Tuesday, the park posted an update saying there had been a sighting of the monkey that morning.
Citing the park’s Head of Living Collections, the BBC reported that the escaped monkey could have escaped to keep away from a fight during breeding season.