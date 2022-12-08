Search at murder suspect’s home reveals pounds of marijuana, AR-style guns, records show

FOX13 has learned more details about a murder suspect who was arrested after a man’s body was found on the side of the road.

The body of Jesus Cazares, 49, was found on the side of the road in the 4300 block of Bolen Huse Road on Dec. 5.

Paramedics pronounced Cazares dead at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE: Man charged with murder after body found on the side of the road, SCSO says

Witnesses said they saw a reddish/orange vehicle with dark-tinted windows and loud pipes leave the scene after pushing Cazares out of the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

A camera less than a mile from the area showed a red Dodge Challenger minutes before a 911 call was made.

Later, another camera picked up the car at Hwy. 14 N at Old Brownsville Road with obvious damage from a bullet strike to the passenger rear quarter panel, SCSO said.

The vehicle’s owner, 37-year-old Brandon Malone, was identified as a suspect.

Less than two days later, detectives arrested Malone for Cazares’ death.

Malone had an active warrant for contempt of juvenile court, records show.

He had filed an insurance claim on a different vehicle on Sept. 17, 2021, and listed a Millington address in the 4600 block of Waverly Farms Road.

According to the affidavit, the Metro Gang Unit conducted surveillance at that address and the red Dodge Challenger was seen leaving the garage.

Officers followed the car to an Exxon gas station at Yale and Austin Peay. Malone was then taken into custody while pumping gas.

The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was issued.

While searching the car, detectives found an AR-15 rifle behind the passenger seat, records show.

They also found two garbage bags and a backpack, which contained an ‘abundant’ amount of suspected marijuana, records show.

When detectives knocked on the door at the home on Waverly Farms Road, a woman, identified as Ashley Wiggins, answered.

Detectives saw weapons and what appeared to be marijuana in plain view, the affidavit said.

Story continues

They found a purse containing a 9mm and marijuana, along with more marijuana in a master bedroom.

An AR-15 with a drum magazine was found under a bed, along with a Glock 19 with 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Two more AR-15s were found on the floor, records show.

The search revealed money counters, two plastic containers of marijuana, a scale, a bullet-resistant hoodie, and purses full of marijuana.

More guns including a Glock and Smith & Wesson were found.

Documents, mail and medicine also showed Malone’s name, SCSO said.

Over seven pounds of marijuana was found inside the home, and over 26 pounds was found in the car.

One AR-style pistol came back stolen from a motor vehicle theft, records show.

Wiggins told detectives, “You can say Brandon lives here,” according to the affidavit.

She said the marijuana belonged to her, as well as the 9mm in her purse. She said the other guns did not belong to her.

Malone is a convicted felon out of Arizona, records show.

He was found guilty in 2020 for drug paraphernalia - possession/use.

Malone is charged with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and theft of property under $1,000.

Wiggins was taken to Jail East.

She’s charged with possession of marijuana w/i to man/del/sell, possession of a firearm, and theft of property $1,000 or less, records show.





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: