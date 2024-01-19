Search on for NC prison inmate who left Raleigh job site in stolen pickup, officials say

Staff reports
·1 min read

State prison and law enforcement teams are searching for an inmate they say left a Raleigh work site Friday in a stolen truck.

Ronnie Dwayne East, 41, is a minimum-custody offender serving a four-year sentence at Wake Correctional Center for breaking and entering and larceny in Randolph County, the N.C. Department of Adult Correction stated in a news release.

He was scheduled for release in July 2026.

East is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 179 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, legs, chest, back and stomach, according to the release. He was wearing prison-issue green pants and shirt.

He was discovered missing around 3:15 p.m. Friday from his job in an Adult Correction warehouse at 200 Leagan Drive. A search revealed he had stolen a state-owned 2023 white, four-door Ford F-150 pickup with no plates from the site, the release stated.

Authorities ask anyone with information on East’s whereabouts to call 911 or call Wake Correctional Center at 919-922-3861.

Recommended Stories