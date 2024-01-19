Search on for NC prison inmate who left Raleigh job site in stolen pickup, officials say

State prison and law enforcement teams are searching for an inmate they say left a Raleigh work site Friday in a stolen truck.

Ronnie Dwayne East, 41, is a minimum-custody offender serving a four-year sentence at Wake Correctional Center for breaking and entering and larceny in Randolph County, the N.C. Department of Adult Correction stated in a news release.

He was scheduled for release in July 2026.

East is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 179 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, legs, chest, back and stomach, according to the release. He was wearing prison-issue green pants and shirt.

He was discovered missing around 3:15 p.m. Friday from his job in an Adult Correction warehouse at 200 Leagan Drive. A search revealed he had stolen a state-owned 2023 white, four-door Ford F-150 pickup with no plates from the site, the release stated.

Authorities ask anyone with information on East’s whereabouts to call 911 or call Wake Correctional Center at 919-922-3861.