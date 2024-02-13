New search for next Duval schools superintendent starts March 15; final choice by May 23

Duval County's School Board will start advertising for a new superintendent next month and choose the school district’s next leader May 23, members agreed during a workshop Tuesday.

The national search will be the second try at identifying a long-term leader for the country's 20th-largest school district, with ads announcing the opening from March 15 to April 15 and the Florida School Boards Association handling the search role often done by executive headhunters.

The board tried that approach last summer, but shelved the search in October after receiving only 10 applications, several from people who didn’t meet minimum job qualifications.

Florida School Boards Association CEO Andrea Messina (right) outlines choices for a superintendent search during a June 2023 Duval County School Board workshop.

Last time: 'Trusted name': Duval School Board picks veteran Kriznar to run district for 6 months

Board members will continue to work with the school boards association for the new hunt, in which board members agreed they would identify semifinalists by April 23 to question further then choose finalists May 7. The finalists will have face-to-face interviews in Jacksonville on May 13 and 14.

Association CEO Andrea Messina said last fall that some superintendents from other districts might have wanted the job but “the timing was a concern” because taking the job would have meant leaving another district in the lurch midway through the school year.

The new search is timed to have the School Board’s choice working in Jacksonville by July, before classes start for the 2024-25 year.

Duval Countyschools Superintendent Dana Kriznar is shown here in Septmber with chief of schools Scott Schneider at an event ceebrating Englewood High School's artificial turf field.

The district has been run since last summer by Dana Kriznar, a longtime adminsitrator who had been deputy superintendent under Diana Greene, who retired following a run of conflicts with state education administrators.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval School Board to pick superintendent May 23; ads start March 15