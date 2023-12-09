Search for next UH President begins
The University of Hawaii will soon see some new leadership in the presidential seat.
The University of Hawaii will soon see some new leadership in the presidential seat.
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
Thrasher is a new game from the artist and composer behind the 2016 nightmare-inducing 'rhythm-hell' hit Thumper. Check out the trippy first trailer here.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie went toe-to-toe in Alabama Wednesday. What to know about the latest GOP clash.
It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as Bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers take this thing on adventures near and far.
Your holiday houseguests will appreciate them too.
Bluesky is changing course by allowing users to opt out of a change that would expose their posts to the public web. Last month, the company announced its decentralized alternative to Twitter/X would soon open up a public web interface allowing anyone to view the posts on its platform, even if they didn't have an invite to the app, which remains in a closed beta. In a post on Wednesday, Bluesky announced its plans to open a public web interface have been pushed back -- a move that's likely due to the user feedback on the issue.
It comes out as COP28 deals with controversies around prioritizing fossil fuels.
Can a super tiny electric car still work in the US? We'll soon find out! Fiat will soon start selling the 500e hatchback stateside in 2024 for $32,500.
The biggest story from Monday night was another quarterback injury.
The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone’s computational photography made this confusing image, The perennial Game Awards question: What does indie mean? Google is reportedly pushing the launch of its Gemini AI to 2024.
Most Fed officials are warning rates could remain elevated for some time and downplaying any talk of cuts, despite bets from investors that the central bank will pivot in early 2024.
OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.
A 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit five-door with automatic transmission, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
Researchers discovered that generating an image using artificial intelligence has a carbon footprint equivalent to charging a smartphone.