Search of Niagara Street home turns up guns, drugs

Jun. 23—A 63-year-old city man was charged after two loaded handguns, drugs and a large amount of cash were seized from a Niagara Street home following a search by police Wednesday.

Members of the Niagara Falls Police Department's Narcotics Intelligence Division conducted the search warrant at 1731 Niagara St. following a months-long investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, police found two loaded handguns along with a significant amount of ammunition. They also found more than 14 ounces of cocaine, 19 grams of cocaine base (crack), and $92,650 in cash.

Henry Oliver, 63, of Niagara Falls was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional narcotics charges will be filed pending laboratory testing results, according to Falls police. Oliver is a previously convicted violent felon.

"The commitment and dedication the men and women in the Niagara Falls Police Department have to protecting our neighbors is second-to-none," said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso. "I'd especially like to recognize the officers in the department's Narcotics Intelligence Division. They work tirelessly and around-the-clock to rid our streets of guns and drugs, and to keep them out of the hands of people with a violent, criminal history who force our neighbors to live in fear for their safety."

"I commend the Niagara Falls Police Department and Chief Faso for their efforts to make our city safer," added Mayor Robert Restaino. "Their work every day — and especially in cases like this — is an excellent reflection of our dedication to increase safety and security on City streets.

The Niagara County Drug Task Force and the Niagara County Sheriff's K9 Unit assisted in the search warrant execution.