Search no longer active for suspect who eluded Columbia County authorities

Though still wanted, the search for a man who last week eluded a Columbia County sheriff's deputy is no longer active, said the sheriff's office on Monday.

The sheriff's office on Thursday announced it was searching for convicted felon Richard Anthony Dahlheimer, 42, of Martinez, who has 10 active warrants in Columbia County. The search was spurred after Dahlheimer fled from deputies in a stolen car during a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a news release.

Deputies searched the area of Harlem toward McDuffie County through the night Thursday, but he has not been located as of Monday morning, according to officials.

Arrest warrants released:Columbia County manhunt suspect previously convicted of arson and armed robbery in Augusta

Jury delivers verdict:Jury finds one guilty of murder in 2019 Magnolia Park apartment shooting

Extensive criminal history

Dahlheimer does not have a violent history in Columbia County, according to officials. However, he does have a violent criminal history in Richmond County, according to Augusta Clerk of Court records.

Since 2012, he has been charged with 36 felonies, including arson in the first degree, armed robbery, financial fraud, theft and drug charges, according to records.

Dahlheimer has also been charged with a number of misdemeanors, including obstructing an officer multiple times.

His most recent arrest was on Aug. 16, 2018, when he fled on foot from a traffic stop in Augusta, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Search no longer active for wanted Martinez man, sheriff's office says