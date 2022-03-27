Search of North Seattle home nets cash, pounds of drugs
A search warrant served at a North Seattle home Wednesday netted more than 10 pounds of drugs and $12,000 in cash.
Over eight months, Seattle police and Homeland Security detectives tracked a large drug operation.
At around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the warrant was served at a home that investigators believe was being used as a distribution center.
During the search of the home, police found:
2.7 pounds of heroin
7.82 pounds of methamphetamine
199.2 grams of cocaine
$12,008 in cash
Detectives continue to investigate the case.