Search of North Seattle home nets cash, pounds of drugs

KIRO 7 News Staff

A search warrant served at a North Seattle home Wednesday netted more than 10 pounds of drugs and $12,000 in cash.

Over eight months, Seattle police and Homeland Security detectives tracked a large drug operation.

At around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the warrant was served at a home that investigators believe was being used as a distribution center.

During the search of the home, police found:

  • 2.7 pounds of heroin

  • 7.82 pounds of methamphetamine

  • 199.2 grams of cocaine

  • $12,008 in cash

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

