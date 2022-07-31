Search off Hull for missing driver after truck goes into ocean

Emergency crews are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon.

In a joint statement, the Hull Police and Fire Departments said there were multiple 911 calls around 2:50 p.m. to report a pickup truck that drove onto the beach and into the water.

The incident happened in the area of 180 Main St., according to the statement.

Divers from the Boston Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Airwing have been deployed. The Massachusetts Environmental Police, MassPort, the U.S. Coast Guard and Cohasset Police are assisting in the search.

Authorities are investigating but said they do not believe there was foul play.

