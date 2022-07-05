Search for one nets five drug arrests

Jul. 4—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies searching for a Crossville woman wanted for failing to appear in court got more

than they bargained when they found five people at a Crab Orchard residence and filed drug charges against those present.

The arrests took place around 9:45 p.m. June 7 at a residence on Market St. where Deputies Perrianna Evans and Tristin Partridge went looking for Robin Michelle Godsey, 43, Goodwin Circle, who failed to appear in court.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they heard people arguing inside and saw a second woman who was also wanted on a warrant.

The deputies were then allowed in the house to take the second woman into custody.

Inside the residence deputies reported seeing a loaded syringe, Narcan and other items.

Also seized were substances the deputies identified as heroin, meth and mairjuana.

Arrested were:

—Godsey, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of heroin, simple possession of marijuana and was served the attachment for failure to appear. Bond was set at $27,500.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, 35, Godsey Rd., charged with possession of meth with intent, simple possession of heroin, simple possession of marijuana and served a warrant for violation of probation. Bond was set at $6,000.

—William Noel Hardy, 61, Market St., charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin, possession of clonazepam, possession of gabapentin, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. Bond was set at $215,000.

—Karen Elizabeth Pike, 49, Market St., charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin, possession of clonazepam, possession of gabapentin, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. Bond was set at $180,000.

—Amanda Irene Grey, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession of heroin. Bond was set at $4,500.

In addition to substances identified as illegally possessed drugs, deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, shotgun and rifle.

All suspects are to appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com